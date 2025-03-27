LAURA MITI REJECTS PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS, WARNS OF DICTATORSHIP



Lusaka… Thursday March 27, 2025



Alliance for Community Action (ACA) Executive Director Laura Miti has strongly opposed the proposed constitutional amendments that would allow President Hakainde Hichilema to nominate an unlimited number of Members of Parliament.





She warned that such changes could lead to dictatorship, undermining the principles of democracy.





Ms Miti expressed concern that the amendment would grant the ruling party unchecked power, enabling it to secure a two-thirds majority in Parliament by simply increasing the number of nominated MPs.





She called on Zambians to reject the proposal, emphasising the importance of safeguarding the Constitution from manipulation.