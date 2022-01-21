LAURA MITI RULES CHUSHI KASANDA OFFSIDE

No, Minister Kasanda! You’ve got it wrong.

What the public is worried about is not that a media house broadcasted an audio that everyone that knows someone, who knows someone, who owns has a basic cellphone, has heard.

What we want explained is whether it is true that a Presidential Advisor called a Permanent Secretary, on the orders of the President, to instruct a public institution to use state power to interfere in the internal politics of an opposition party.

Leave the media alone and concentrate on giving us Access to Information Legislation. A law that would allow media houses to very quickly verify if the HH Administration has already found the poisoned chalice, hidden in State House for each new administration, and is taking gulps from it.