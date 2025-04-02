Laura Miti says those criticising Ngombe Ilede on the new noted are ignorant





Mr Sampa imagines himself as President of Zambia, but sounds like he does not know that Ingombe Ilede, which we really should change to the correct Ng’ombe Ilede, is one of our most significant historical sites.





Second only to the Broken Hill skull, which the Brits stole





How, just how can any passably informed Zambian argue with that site being on a bank note?



What else will we dispute – Mosi oa Tunya?



Iyee mwe Lesa, we are in a real drought of leadership. One despairs🤦🏾‍♀️.