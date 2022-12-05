Laura Miti should be withdrawn as a commissioner – Political Analyst

Business and Political Analyst Francis Chipili says President Hakainde Hichilema should withdrawal the appointment of Laura Miti because she is unsuitable to continue holding the office of the Commissioner.

Chipili says the he Human Rights Commission of Zambia (HRCZ) is an autonomy body created by the Act of Parliament ACT No. 39 of 1996 to promote the enjoyment of human rights by all people in Zambia.

He says the HRCZ further draws it’s mandate from the constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No 2 of 2016 as provided for under Articles 230 (2), 230(3). The functions of the Human Rights Commission of Zambia are provided for under the HRC ACt, Chapter 48 of the law of Zambia.

Chipili says citizens appointed to serve the country by the Republican President at the HRCZ must exhibit high moral, integrity, credibility as well as ethical values.

” In order to effectively serve the Human Rights Commission all appointed commissioners are expected to conduct themselves in the manner that doesn’t not bring questions as to the suitability of the Commissioner to hold office or raise questions of doubt on the Commissioner’s impartiality.

“It is unfortunate that Miti has failed to self moderate her social media commentaries after her appointment by President Hichilema to serve as commissioner at such a critical institution,” he said.

Commenting on a social media post by Miti particularly on the late former Kabwe Central constituency Member of Parliament Tutwa Ngulube, Chipili said Miti’s post brings questions of her suitability to continue holding office at the Human Rights Commission of Zambia.

He said Her public conduct has potential to bring the HRCZ into public ridicule and can further cause the people to loose confident in the Commission.

” Laura Miti continued social media public engagements in context as well as content of her postings has high potential to cause serious national disunity,” he said.