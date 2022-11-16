Laura Miti Should Resolve Her Long Standing Bad Relationship With Water Before She Picks Fights With People- Saboi Imboela

LAURA MITI MAYO, WABA IFIKO!- SABOI IMBOELA

SABOI IMBOELA WROTE;

“Just seen the nonsense that Laura Miti has written.”

“That woman should resolve her long standing bad relationship with water before she picks fights with people.”

“Wabe ifiko Mayo.”

LAURA MITI WROTE;

“Ahead of today’s opposition press conference, I thought I would make this plea:”

“Guys and lady, please, we know you do not like HH. That has been well established.”

“But it can’t be that all we here from you are vitriolic insults against his person, and wild claims.”

“You sound shrill and unhinged and I swear I mean no insult. By all means criticise government and the President – its your role but, gosh, something has to change.”

“There is a whole country watching you, and you are not looking good.”

“I know this is mean, but my honest response to this was God spare us. Kalaba should really distance himself from this lot. At least he does not sound like he has just smoked some strong Malawian stuff.”

“But, hey, freedom of association and all that.”