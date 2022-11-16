Laura Miti Should Resolve Her Long Standing Bad Relationship With Water Before She Picks Fights With People- Saboi Imboela

LAURA MITI MAYO, WABA IFIKO!- SABOI IMBOELA
SABOI IMBOELA WROTE;
“Just seen the nonsense that Laura Miti has written.”
“That woman should resolve her long standing bad relationship with water before she picks fights with people.”
“Wabe ifiko Mayo.”
LAURA MITI WROTE;
“Ahead of today’s opposition press conference, I thought I would make this plea:”
“Guys and lady, please, we know you do not like HH. That has been well established.”
“But it can’t be that all we here from you are vitriolic insults against his person, and wild claims.”
“You sound shrill and unhinged and I swear I mean no insult. By all means criticise government and the President – its your role but, gosh, something has to change.”
“There is a whole country watching you, and you are not looking good.”
“I know this is mean, but my honest response to this was God spare us. Kalaba should really distance himself from this lot. At least he does not sound like he has just smoked some strong Malawian stuff.”
“But, hey, freedom of association and all that.”
Nice statement ba Laura these guys are becaming boring.
As for sabois insults forget it as we all know you are far from what she says.
Kanshi ba Mayo ba Laura Miti ni ba PUTI, tabasamba mwa? Awe twaishiba lelo ifyo twakulabeta.
I think Saboi needs serious help. There is no way a right thinking person can resort to using such vulgar language for just being advised to conduct themselves in a certain way. She could have just ignored the advise or responded respectfully.
Saboi must have been raised in a home where manners respect was taught. This is a great insult to Lsura Miti. What Laura wrote does not warrant Saboi s insult to her.saboi thinks jaribu is being clean and glamorous no it s not. What happened to black and beautiful like Laura?