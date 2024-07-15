Laura Miti supports Dr. Obrien Kaaba urges President HH to act on reports of looting of the Treasury using state chambers

Laura Miti supports Dr. Obrien Kaaba, urges President Hakainde Hichilema to act on reports of looting of the Treasury using state chambers with the support of the ACC.
SCANDAL EXPOSED; ACC Board Member and Commissioner, academic, researcher, University of Zambia Lecturer and Constitutional Lawyer, Dr. O’Brien Kaaba exposes the deep-seated looting of the Treasury going on with the participation of State Chambers nestled and facilitated by the Anti-Corruption Commission!
O’Brien Kaaba
..State Chambers are in the forefront of looting the Treasury, are a strong ally of corruption…
●ACC is captured and us unable to fight corruption in its current state.
● Judges are identified outside Lusaka to sign off the corrupt settlements.
● ACC DG threatened to sort me out and finish me for exposing corruption
The strong anti-corruption fight President Hichilema launched when he ascended to office has ebbed off and lost traction.
The institutions charged with fighting corruption are simply massaging, bandaging and covering up corruption.
This is what I have been telling you people for over 2 years now.
These guys make PF look like amateurs when it comes to theft and corruption.
If the boss is a corrupt thief, his followers will emulate him.
Do not be fooled by the tribalist conman. Why do you think he moved ACC to state House and appointed his tribesmates in all key positions there?
Vote wisely in 2026.
So that make HH complict? Indigo your rational abilities do not add up. So pls sit down and keep quiet.
Kaaba is an HH appointee, bringing out an aspect where issues that SHOULD BE addressed by the office of the Public Prosecutor aka the Investigator Genernal should be reported are not. And Issues that have we dont see them being published and so there is no transparency.
The state has the institutions, but the officers in these institutions are not doing their work.
Kaaba is just bring out how compromised some offices and Officers are. Not the non sense that you suggest.
Why is HH always attacked? The hate shows through and even when what the person is commenting on is true and sensible the clear hate for HH tarnishes what the person meant to say.