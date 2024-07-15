Laura Miti supports Dr. Obrien Kaaba urges President HH to act on reports of looting of the Treasury using state chambers

Laura Miti supports Dr. Obrien Kaaba, urges President Hakainde Hichilema to act on reports of looting of the Treasury using state chambers with the support of the ACC.

SCANDAL EXPOSED; ACC Board Member and Commissioner, academic, researcher, University of Zambia Lecturer and Constitutional Lawyer, Dr. O’Brien Kaaba exposes the deep-seated looting of the Treasury going on with the participation of State Chambers nestled and facilitated by the Anti-Corruption Commission!

O’Brien Kaaba

..State Chambers are in the forefront of looting the Treasury, are a strong ally of corruption…

●ACC is captured and us unable to fight corruption in its current state.

● Judges are identified outside Lusaka to sign off the corrupt settlements.

● ACC DG threatened to sort me out and finish me for exposing corruption

The strong anti-corruption fight President Hichilema launched when he ascended to office has ebbed off and lost traction.

The institutions charged with fighting corruption are simply massaging, bandaging and covering up corruption.