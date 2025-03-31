LAURA MITI WRITES ON AMOS CHANDAS’ BETRAYAL AGAINST FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU





Laura Miti shares



No matter how you spin it, there are two things President Lungu’s former Special Assistant for Press, Amos Chanda cannot not do, without showing himself to be someone to be seriously feared:





1. Dish the dirt on President Lungu.

2. Join the UPND.



Yes, it’s intriguing to know the inside details of the EL presidency. In fact, I am extremely curious about them.



Still, after greedily eating up every secret Amos has revealed, and wondering, with bated breath, what else he has coming, my heart goes out to the former President.





That kind of betrayal – your former spouse telling the world details of your bedroom dis(abilities) – no one deserves that.





As for the person who shares sordid stuff about a friend they have fallen out with, whose confidences they were entrusted with, the question is – how can they subsequently be trusted at any level?





About the possibility of Amos joining UPND – Ha!





He would actually find it possible to speak for the party and the party accept?



Using which side of the mouth pela🤔?