Laura Miti’s Infantile Self-righteousness Really Puzzles Me Because She Judges Everything She Opposes As Wrong-  Amos Chanda

FORMER SPECIAL ASSISTANT FOR PRESS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS STATE HOUSE AMOS CHANDA SAYS LAURA MITI IS OFFSIDE TO THROW A SEED OF DISCORD AND DEFEND DIVERSITY OF POLITICAL VIEWS INCLUDING THOSE OF THE LATE TUTWA NGULUBE.

Laura Miti is free to express her opinions the way she feels. But, as a Human Rights Commissioner, drawing perks from the National Treasury, she definitely is out of order to throw seeds of discord, completely adrift with the mandate of HRC, a public body that must promote healing, peaceful co-existence, and defend diversity of political views, including those of late Tutwa, who she seems hating and hurting even in death.

And this woman’s infantile self-righteousness really puzzles me because she judges everything she opposes as wrong.