Lauryn Hill‘s son YG Marley has hinted that the Fugees legend is working on a new album.

Hill, who has not released a full-length project since her 1998 solo debut The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, also appeared to suggest that new music is on the way when asked by TMZ.

Confronted by paparazzi, a TMZ reporter said to the singer that Marley had told them her fans could expect new music. Hill looked at the reporter and nodded her head without saying anything.

Marley, who is also the grandson of Bob Marley, had moments earlier said to the publication: “Music’s on the way,” and when asked if he would be involved in the creation of the album, he replied: “I guess we’ll have to see.”

Mother and son recently joined forces for a special appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Across the eight-minute medley, Lauryn Hill performed her classic hit “Ex-Factor” before moving into YG Marley’s songs “Survival” and “Praise Jah in the Moonlight” with backing from a live band.

As they wrapped up the electrifying show, Ms. Hill congratulated Fallon on the 10th anniversary of him taking over the Tonight Show reins.

Hill and Marley also recently appeared on stage together at Coachella where she surprisingly popped up during her son’s set and brought her old Fugees bandmate Wyclef Jean along for the ride.