LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES ACCUSED OF ARM TWISTING SUSPECTS

…. These agencies are now blackmailing suspects to give them information that can be used against them, charges Hon Nakachinda

Lusaka… Tuesday December 7, 2021 (SMART EAGLES)

Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee in charge of information and publicity Raphael Nakachinda has called on the law enforcement agencies to stop arm twisting suspects saying this kind of behavior should not be tolerated.

Hon. Nakachinda is further accusing the law enforcement agencies of using bond applications to blackmail suspected individuals to subdue them into giving information that can be used against them.

Speaking to journalists in Lusaka on the arrest of former foreign affairs minister Joseph Malanji, Hon Nakachinda demanded that President Hakainde Hichilema should exonerate himself from such behavior by being consistent with his pronouncement that all individuals are entitled to bond.

“It has come to our attention that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema has given fresh instructions in his quest to harass PF officials. Hon Malanji has been arrested today and we now understand that the arresting officer Shishuwa Shishuwa, acting on instructions from State House wants to use that arrest to blackmail Hon Malanji to aide them in their investigations,” he said.

“The position of the law is that at the point of arresting an individual, investigations should have been concluded. You can’t have a situation where individuals are called to Anti Corruption Commission, Drug Enforcement Agency and Zambia Police Service arrested and when they are seeking to be granted bond, they say we will give you the bond if you give us this and that document.”

He emphasized that this kind of behavior should come to an end.