Law enforcement agencies nab 105 ‘junkies’ in Mtendere

By Kombe Chimpinde Mataka

LAW enforcement officers on Friday night rounded up 105 ‘junkies’ in Lusaka’s Mtendere compound in an operation coined Operation Maruda.

The operation follows a similar one that was conducted in Chibolya compound last week where 139 youths, commonly referred to as junkies,were rounde up and some are still in police custody.

In a joint media statement by police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale, Drug Enforcement Commission’s Hussain Khan, and Department of Immigration acting public relations officer Josephine Malambo said the 105 include nine women.

“A combined team of officers from the Zambia Police Service, Drug Enforcement Commission and the Department of Immigration conducted an operation in Mtendere Compound where 105 suspects aged between 17 and 51 were apprehended,” Mwale said. “Officers swung into action around 21:00 hours in Mtendere Compound and apprehended 105 suspects including nine women. Among the suspects, 25 were picked for immigration related offences comprising 11 Burundians, seven Tanzanians, four Congolese, two Zimbabweans and one Rwandese.”

He said one person was nabbed for a drug related offence while 79 were apprehended for idle and disorderly behaviour.

“All suspects are detained in Police custody awaiting to be formally charged. These operations will continue in an effort to rid the city from criminal elements. Members of the public are called upon to cooperate with the officers and provide information, which may be of help to the law enforcement agencies,’’ said Mwale.