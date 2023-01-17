LAW REPORTS READY-MULAMBO HAIMBE



This morning the nation achieved another great milestone when the Zambia Law Development Commission handed over its reviews outcomes, report and draft Public Gatherings Bill 2023 to the Ministries of Home Affairs and Internal Security and Justice.



The soon to be Public Gatherings Act will repeal and replace the archaic and much frowned upon Public Order Act in a complete paradigm shift from what has been on our statute book since 1955.



The new dawn administration and President Hakainde Hichilema are indeed walking the talk.

Mulambo Haimbe, SC, MP, MOJ.