LAW STUDENT AT ROCKVIEW UNIVERSITY ARRESTED FOR STABBING FELLOW STUDENT

A 23-year-old student of RockView University in Lusaka has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his fellow student with a knife in unclear circumstances.

Chipipa Saenge, who is studying law is alleged to have stabbed Nsama Kelvin Mwale also 23 at their boarding house at Mungule Rock View University.

The incident was reported by Rabbeca Nakazwe, a management staff and land lord of the boarding houses at Mungule Rock View University.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the incident occurred on Friday last week between 19:00 hours and 23:00 hours at Mungule, Rock View University.

“Rabbeca Nakazwe reported that one of the students Nsama Kelvin Mwale aged 23, a tenant in one of her boarding houses was stabbed using a knife by his fellow student Chipipa Saenge aged 23. This occurred on July 28, 2023 between 19:00 and 23:00 hours at Mungule Rockview University boarding house,” he said.

He said that the victim was rushed to Matero level one hospital and later referred to Levy Mwanawasa University Hospital.

Mr Hamoonga said the victim was attended to at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital and later discharged on July 29, 2023.

“The suspect has been detained in custody as he has not yet secured sureties to sign police bond for him to be released. He will appear in court soon,” he said.