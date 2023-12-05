LAWLESSNESS HAS NO ROOM IN THE NEW DAWN ADMINISTRATION – NKOMBO

December 4,2023

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Garry Nkombo, says the government will not entertain any lawlessness regardless of one’s political affiliation, adding that the New Dawn Administration is grounded in upholding the rule of law.

The minister further emphasized that his ministry will not allow the lawlessness of the past regime to continue manifesting in the UPND government.

“There is no Sacred Cow in the fight against illegalities around land ownership in Zambia, and any political cadres or members of society found wanting will face the wrath of the law,” said Nkombo.

Mr. Nkombo noted, with concern, several illegalities regarding the allocation of land for the construction of different structures in Lusaka’s Central Business District CBD.

Falcon News reports that Garry Nkombo was speaking today during a press briefing held at the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

This follows the demolition of over 80 illegally constructed structures near the Universal Church in Down Town.

In the early hours of Sunday, December 3, 2023, Lusaka City Council dispatched a team to demolish all illegally constructed structures in order to restore sanity in the city.

The Minister has confirmed that the owners of structures did not follow the land acquisition procedures and had no building permission from the local authority.

Mr. Nkombo, who is also a Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament, has underscored the need for citizens to work closely with the local authorities when engaging in matters of construction, regardless of the structure, in order to avoid wastage of resources.

“We will not tolerate any further development by unscrupulous individuals of any structures undesignated. We want to appeal to members of the public not to fall prey to the illegal purchase of land by any person without the involvement of the local authority. An illegality shall forever remain an illegality,” he said.

TF