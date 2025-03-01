LAWMAKER CALLS FOR COORDINATION BETWEEN PRESIDENTIAL SPEECHES AND REALITY



By Chileshe Mwango



Opposition Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament Stephen Kampyongo has charged that presidential speeches should always reflect what is obtaining on the ground.





Reacting to the President’s address to Parliament on the progress made in the application of national values and principles, Mr. Kampyongo notes that a number of issues remain unresolved thereby making the president’s reassurances of fair law application among other issues questionable.





He has cited the questioning of some patriotic front members of parliament by police in Luapula with regards to some alleged disputes in the just ended Pambashe by-election when it is the mandate of the electoral commission of Zambia to resolve any electoral disputes.





Meanwhile, Local Government and Rural Development Minister Garry nkombo says the president’s address reaffirmed government`s agenda in transforming people’s lives through the Constituency Development Fund-CDF.





Mr. Nkombo said the major contributor to decay of morals and values is poverty which many people are grappling with and assures that government is addressing the issue.



