Lawrence Kasonde says he is now suffering after PF thugs looted his shop while he was in prison following his insults against President Edgar Lungu.

PF thugs in Kitwe looted Kasonde’s shop when he was sent to jail.

Kasonde was jailed two years with hard labour after calling the former Head of State as chik*la.

However, Edgar Lungu pardoned Kasonde in his last Presidential pardon before surrendering power to Hakainde Hichilema.