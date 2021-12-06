Lawrence Kasonde says he is now suffering after PF thugs looted his shop while he was in prison following his insults against President Edgar Lungu.
PF thugs in Kitwe looted Kasonde’s shop when he was sent to jail.
Kasonde was jailed two years with hard labour after calling the former Head of State as chik*la.
However, Edgar Lungu pardoned Kasonde in his last Presidential pardon before surrendering power to Hakainde Hichilema.
God bless you…. your vote worked. God is so precious.
Love you Lawrence.
Lawrence mwaice wandi just suffer in peace because you voted for change and it is here. The peace is here. Let the ward chairman, councillor and mp organize a fundraiser for you. The problem is that your ward or constituency may be under pf. It is bad mune but be patient. Lastly, ukusamwa pabwingi kulaponwesha.