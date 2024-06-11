LAWS IMPEDING SERVICE DELIVERY TO BE AMENDED- HH

10th June, 2024

President Hakainde Hichilema says the New Dawn Government is committed to ensuring that laws that are standing in the way of delivering service to the people are be amended.

Speaking today when he swore in the first woman Justice Minister Princess Hon. Princess Kasune at State House, President Hichilema said procedures and laws should not in any way delay delivery of services.

President Hichilema said the Constitutuonal Amendment Act No.2 of 2016 empowers the President to appoint office holders in accordance with respective articles of the constitution.

The Head of State further said that he is pleased to note that the Justice Ministry now has its first female Minister and two female Permanent Secretaries.

“This is a significant step forward for gender equality in government, and we hope this inclusiveness will enhance coordination and collaboration within the Ministry,” he said.

President Hichilema said where essential skills are lacking to improve government operations, authorities must not hesitate to tap into the diverse pool of talent available locally and within the diaspora.

Upon assuming office, President Hichilema acknowledged the historical barriers that hindered women’s participation in decision-making roles, especially in politics hence pledged to foster a conducive environment for women’s advancement.

