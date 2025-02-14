Lawyer abandons Munir Zulu on Valentine’s Eve

Lawyer jilts Munir Zulu on Valentine’s Eve



ON the eve of an event recognised to keep people together, Lumezi Member of Parliament became separated from one of his lawyers, McQueen Zaza after the counsel told the court that he won’t be representing the lawmaker due to professional reasons.



This is in a matter where Zulu was charged with seditious practices.



Zaza informed resident magistrate, Trevor Kasanda that he will no longer represent Zulu in a case before him.



Meanwhile, Zulu has managed to present to court 40 witnesses and only ten are remaining to testify in his defence.



Zulu is being represented by Boniface Chiwala.



Allegations are that Zulu on September 6, 2023, in Lusaka uttered seditious words on social media, to which he claimed to have had reliable information that, “the President was going to dissolve parliament on Friday September 8, 2023 after addressing parliament, and that he was going to call for early elections. He further incited Zambians to prepare for campaigns after the President dissolves parliament.”



These words were perceived to have intended to incite violence or any offence prejudicial to public order or in disturbance of the public peace.



Yesterday, students from two different colleges in Lusaka, businessman and woman testified in Zulu’s case stating that they did not react in any way when they watched the video, they actually felt happy.



One of the witnesses, Keke Kapepa, 22, a student at Evelyn Hone College said in September 2023, he was in his room when he came across a video of Munir Zulu.



The witness said Zulu was heard talking about former first lady, and also spoke about how hard the economy was and dissolving of parliament.



Kapepa said he did not react to Zulu’s words in any way because he felt like that wasn’t the way parliament dissolves.



The court has since adjourned the matter to February 24, 2025, for continuation of trial.



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba February 14, 2025