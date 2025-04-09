Lawyer asks alleged r@pe victim if she saw John General’s m@nh00d



THE woman who accuses John Nundwe – the self-styled ‘bishop’ John General – of rape has told the court in cross-examination yesterday that she never saw his manhood during the alleged incident at her house.





During cross-examination, defence lawyer Yokonia Daka reminded Jessy (real name has been withheld because of the nature of the alleged crime) that in her evidence, she had testified that she had seen his client naked.





“Throughout the ordeal, you never saw his manhood?” Mr Daka asked the woman, who answered: “No I didn’t.”





“So, if you never saw the manhood, how did you know it was a manhood [which allegedly penetrated]?” the lawyer queried the 26-year-old, who responded: “His body was on me.”





Nundwe, 52, is accused of raping Jessy on November 24, 2023, when he visited the victim’s home to pray for her following multiple miscarriages.



Source: Zambia Daily Mail