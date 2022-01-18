Lawyer challenges Emmanuel Mwamba to compare PF and UPND on allegations of tribalism

By Stanley Soko

Canadian based Zambian lawyer Elias Munshya has castigated former Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba over his obnoxious and persistent claims that President Hakainde Hichilema was only appointing Tongas in his government. Munshya who described the claims as absurd challenged Mwamba to produce a PF government list of appointments against that of the UPND.

The former diplomat who’s believed to be eyeing the PF Presidency has not apologised on PF’s retirement of hundreds of civil servants and workers from quasi government institutions who hailed from Southern, Western, North Western and Central Pronvinces in an outrageous programme called ‘retirement in national interest’, where workers below the retirement age were sent packing.

Below is the list of PF appointments that are 99.9% from Northern and Eastern regions of Zambia.