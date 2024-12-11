LAWYER CITES 300 POTENTIAL CASES AGAINST DIDDY



A lawyer representing several alleged victims of Sean “Diddy” Combs says the potential number of civil legal cases against the musician “is probably in the 300 range”.



Tony Buzbee told the BBC his team had received about 3,000 calls since he held a news conference calling for clients in October.



He has already issued 20 lawsuits from men and women seeking damages from the musician; and says that “realistically” the final total will be “about 100 to 150”. Others will not make it to court because the time limit for filing claims has expired in certain states.



Mr Combs has denied all the charges against him, calling the accusations “sickening” and the result of people looking for a “quick payday”.



His lawyers have characterised the multiple civil lawsuits, including the claims of 300 potential victims, as a part of a “reckless media circus”.



They said Mr Buzbee’s press conference, and the creation of a toll-free phone number for tip-offs, were “clear attempts to garner publicity”.



In a statement to the BBC, his attorney Erica Wolff said: “Mr Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process.



“In court, the truth will prevail: That Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone – man or woman, adult or minor.”



The musician is currently being held in Manhattan’s Metropolitan Detention Center, awaiting trial on separate criminal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, which he also denies. [BBC News]