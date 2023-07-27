Lawyer Makebi Zulu on the amendment of the National Prosecution Authority Act

“The amendment of the NPA Act, this in itself is an interference with institutions of governance. What was wrong with the NPA Act in the manner that it appeared? Why has he pushed for that amendment in Parliament? What were they trying to cure? It’s because they had problems trying to control Siyunyi and they want to control Mr Phiri right now.

We have a lot of problems in terms of governance. That’s why I said governance is not a cult. It’s not about whims and caprices of individuals but about the rule of law. What was wrong with the Chief administrator holding that position? They are not only reconfiguring the board, they are also taking away a very important person in this particular institution.

There’s been an uproar to say you can’t do that. Then they say, he shall be the secretary. They take away some functions of the office of the Chief administrator from no longer being one that keeps the CEO and everything else, they just take to being corporate. Your job is to take down minutes and all those.

“The administrative functions have been taken away. The composition of the board included someone from the Attorney General’s office, cabinet office but they’ve brought in others from outside to be part of the board. These persons from outside, initially, we have a provision that says if we’re in a meeting and I disclose what was discussed in this meeting, then I’ll have committed an offence and I’ll be liable to imprisonment for two years. They’ve taken away that, that it’s no longer an offence. Meaning that people from outside will sit in a meeting and they are free to talk about it elsewhere. Where did the necessity to amend the NPA Act [come from]? You say it’s corporate governance but you’re taking away the very essence of that office”.