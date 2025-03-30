LAWYER SUES NRFA OVER FALSE IMPRISONMENT



March 30,2025



Lusaka lawyer Joseph Chirwa has sued the National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) for detaining him and his children for over two hours after he was found driving a Malawian-registered Nissan Navara.





In his lawsuit filed at the Lusaka High Court, Mr. Chirwa states that in November last year, NRFA officers Sunga and Rhoda stopped him at Chongwe Toll Gate and questioned his vehicle’s foreign registration.





Despite presenting a valid temporary import permit issued by the Zambia Revenue Authority, Mr. Chirwa says he was held from 14:00 to 16:25.





He has argued that the officers’ actions amounted to false imprisonment, causing him distress, mental anguish, and inconvenience.



Credit:Diamond Tv