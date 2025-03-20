Lawyer Tony Buzbee withdraws as attorney from slew of Diddy

Texas attorney Tony Buzbee, known for his legal battles against music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, is stepping back from over a dozen sex trafficking lawsuits filed against Diddy in New York federal court.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Buzbee has filed to withdraw as the representing attorney in 15 cases in the Southern District of New York (SDNY).

Buzbee cites his failure to obtain the necessary admission to practice law in SDNY as the reason for his withdrawal. In a statement to U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams, Buzbee admitted to making an “error in judgment” by not informing the court of his lack of authorization to practice in the district. He acknowledged that his admission status had become a distraction, diverting attention away from the victims involved in the case.

Despite Buzbee stepping aside, the lawsuits will continue. The alleged victims will now be represented by New York-based law firms. Buzbee clarified that his firm is still involved in the case and that he remains the attorney in charge of other lawsuits filed against Diddy in different states. He also stated that new lawsuits against the mogul are in the pipeline, with plans to file cases in Nevada and California soon.

Buzbee, who is a licensed attorney in New York’s Eastern District, claims that his SDNY admission was delayed due to a grievance filed by rapper Jay-Z in an unrelated case. While Buzbee’s withdrawal from these federal cases is a setback for the lawsuits against Diddy, the legal battle continues to unfold across various