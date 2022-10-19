Lawyers For Malanji And Lusambo Warns ECZ Commissioners Not To Proceed With Elections

ECZ COMMISSIONERS WARNED NOT TO PROCEED WITH ELECTIONS

Lusaka- Wednesday, October 2022

Lawyers for Joseph Malanji and Bowman Lusambo have warned Commissioners of the Electoral Commission of Zambia not to proceed with Kabushi and Kwacha parliamentary by-elections.

The High Court on 13th September 2022 granted the duo an application to halt elections until the matter was resolved.

Makebi Zulu Advocates have warned Commissioners; Ali D. Simwiinga, Maj. Gen. Vincent Mukanda and Amb. Ndiyoyi M. Mutiti that they stand in contempt with the

” As you are aware, there is a matter before Court pertaining to the Elections in Kwacha and Kabushi constituencies. You are also aware that there is a stay/suspension of the election in the said constituencies”.

The lawyers noted with concern that despite a court order stopping the elections, ECZ was making frantic efforts to hold the elections.

“We note with concern that you have proceeded to set up for elections in blatant disregard of the Court Order issued on 13th September 2022.”

The lawyers stated that the High Court Order has not been discharged by the court or any other higher court.

“In view of the above, we write to request you to abide by the Court Order suspending the elections in the said constituencies until the matter is disposed off by the High Court”

The lawyers warned that the ECZ Commissioners will face contempt of court charges”.

“If you don’t comply with the order of court within 24hrs of receipt of the letter, we shall commence commital proceedings against the Electoral Commission of Zambia and every Commissioner as contempt is personal in nature, as your actions are clear contempt of court.