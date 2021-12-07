Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Stay of Execution

On Nullified Seats

It appears that despite appealing the decision of the High Court, and despite the provisions of Article 73 (4), lawyers for the affected MPs needed to actually apply for a stay of the court’s decision that has nullified the seats.

Article 73 (4) provides that “a member of parliament whose election is petitioned, shall hold the seat in the National Assembly pending the determination of the election petition”.

The final determination is done by the ConCourt.

So the cure for the affected MPs maybe be to obtain a stay of execution of the Judgements until the Constitutional Court finally determines the cases.

Interesting times.