LAWYERS SAY FOUR SENIOR PF LEADERS WILL APPEAR BEFORE POLICE LATER

LUSAKA- Thursday, 15th December 2022

Lawyers for senior members of the Patriotic Front summoned by the Police have requested the Inspector General of Police to allow the leaders to appear at later dates.

The lawyers say they are currently preoccupied with electoral petitions hearings for Kabushi and Kwacha Constituencies that are being held at the Kitwe and Ndola High Courts.

Makebi Zulu and Advocates wrote to the Inspector General on Police.

We are in receipt of the four (4) call-outs in receipt of the named individuals (herein collectively referred to as our client) to attend interviews before you on the 15th and 16th of December, 2022 at 10;00hrs and 14;00hrs.

We have since been in touch with our clients and their instructions are that they would gladly attend before you in the company of legal representation as per their constitutional right.

In view of the above, we write to inform you that we unable to attend before you on the said dates as the advocates in the firm are travelling out of town to attend to court matters.

In particular, the time-bound election petition trials in Ndola and Kitwe on the Copperbelt province which will continue until after the Christmas Break.

In this regard, we request that the scheduled interviews be postponed to a later to allow us effectively present and represent our clients before you.