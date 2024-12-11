LAZ CALLS ON THE PUBLIC TO RESPECT ELIGIBILITY JUDGEMENT



The Law Association of Zambia -LAZ- has called on the public to respect the decision of the Constitutional Court on the presidential eligibility case.



LAZ President LUNGISANI ZULU says judicial authority of the country which is derived from the people of Zambia is reposed in the courts of law.





In a statement to ZNBC News, Mr. ZULU says the court has the final say on all matters of legal interpretation.



Mr ZULU says the foundation of the country’s democracy lies in the respect citizens show for institutions of governance such as the courts of law.



ZNBC