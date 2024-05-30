LAZ Condemns Divisive Tribal Remarks

The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has issued a strong condemnation of the divisive statements made by some opposition Members of Parliament, warning that such rhetoric has the potential to incite conflict among citizens.

In a statement released to ZNBC News, LAZ President Lungisani Zulu expressed alarm over remarks that seem to promote divisions along tribal and regional lines. He emphasized that national unity should never be sacrificed for any cause or difference.

Mr. Zulu highlighted the importance of remembering that Zambia’s strength lies in its diversity. He pointed out that the various challenges facing society can only be effectively addressed by leveraging the unique differences in opinions and skills across the nation.

“LAZ’s position is that there is no cause or difference worth sacrificing national unity,” Zulu stated. He urged all citizens to embrace the national motto, “One Zambia – One Nation,” and to uphold the constitutionally prescribed national principles and values of patriotism and unity.

Furthermore, Mr. Zulu called on political leaders to refrain from making statements that could foster division and instead to work towards promoting harmony and cohesion among all Zambians. He stressed that political discourse should always be geared towards building a united and inclusive society.