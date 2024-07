LAZ Criticizes Zambia Police for Arresting “Fix ZESCO” Protesters

The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has condemned the arrest and detention of peaceful protesters who gathered at the ZESCO headquarters to express their displeasure with the mismanagement of the power situation in the country.

LAZ stated that the police’s actions are an affront to the constitutional rights and liberties of citizens, and demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all those arrested.