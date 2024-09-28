LAZ IS NOT A COURT TO FIND JUDGES WITH NO CASE TO ANSWER – Mark Simuuwe

LAZ IS NOT A COURT TO FIND JUDGES WITH NO CASE TO ANSWER
By Mark Simuuwe
LAZ is not a court that they should find judges with no case to answer .Hence their statement is just like any other citizen’s view point .
LAZ is free to apply for a joinder if individual faulty judges decide to go to court on the pretext that the judges did nothing wrong . LAZ is not a court to think there was nothing wrong with the suspension, even to rephrase the matter involving judges to the deception of unsuspecting citizens.
When there is nothing wrong , let individual judges go to court . We also know LAZ members who are PF , and we have seen them give advice on matters that have to do with PF in court . So it is not strange to see certain individual’s emotions .
Certainly, LAZ also needs a clean -up !
Mark simuuwe you will run while crying one day, don’t ever think zambians are stupid and you and your upnd you are the only intelligent creatures under the sun. A day will surely come for your reckoning.