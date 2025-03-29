LAZ OF OFFSIDE

To claim that article (60) of the Constitution  of Zambia is enough  to bring  in women  and youths  and persons with disabilities when no one has ever presented a document which has been agreed upon to accept LAZ proposition is total deception ; We know that article (60) gives rise to an act of parliament which is a longer process as yet . Meaning there is currently no subject of consideration  under (60) – in other words , this is  out of topic.


If we go for article 60 , we shall not only relegate youths and women to subsidiary legislation but we shall also make the law weaker as an act of parliament needs simple majority to pass while the constitution needs two-third majority, thus making the process more legitimate .

Therefore, we better use the supreme law of the land which is the constitution and not subsidiary  legislation  which is not a subject of discussion .



Further , the fact that LAZ agrees to use another means of bringing women  and youths on board means there is no more argument here – they agree that women and youths can now come in .



The challenge is that relying on article (60) may also mean , the next amendment may not come soon or may come as and when there is money for a lengthy process  or when the then government  sees it necessary .



We disagree to LAZ proposition  because  there is no guarantee  that such a proposition  will come soon .

To sum up , LAZ is simply politicking and we request that those politicking come out and join politics so that we consider them opponents than hiding in LAZ with flimsy and baseless arguments.

UPND MEDIA TEAM

