DPP RULED OFFSIDE OVER ARREST POWERS

By Darius Choonya

The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) says the office of the Director of Public Prosecution has no powers to consent to an arrest of a suspect.

LAZ President, Abyudi Shonga, says the Director of Public Prosecution only has powers to prosecute a matter before court, as prescribed under Article 180 clause 4 of the Constitution of Zambia.

According to the Article, the Director of Public Prosecution has powers to institute and undertake criminal proceedings against a person before court.

On April 7, 2022, the Director of Public Prosecution Lillian Siyuni wrote a letter to the Director General of the Drug Enforcement Commission, Mary Chirwa, expressing displeasure over her decision to re-arrest former Konkola Copper Mines Provisional Liquidator, Milingo Lungu, on theft charges involving K4.4 million.

Ms. Siyuni said the decision of the commission is against the Constitution which gives her office the mandate to give instructions on prosecution of matters.

Meanwhile, The Drug Enforcement Commission has confirmed receipt of the letter saying the same is being handled in line with the Law and powers of the constitution.

And appearing before Court today, Mr Milingo Lungu’s case has been adjourned to May 6, 2022.

Mr. Lungu’s lawyers have asked the court to rule on whether the matter must be taken to the Constitutional Court for determination of jurisdiction.

The matter is before the Economic and Financial Crimes Court.