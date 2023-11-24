LAZ summons George Kunda & Company for alleged professional misconduct

By Ernest Chanda

LAZ has summoned a Lusaka based law firm, George Kunda & Company to appear before if for alleged professional misconduct.

According to summons to appear before the legal practitioners’ committee dated November 14, 2023, Mususu & John Kalenga have complained against the law firm.

“To: Messrs George Kunda & Company

LUSAKA

Messrs Mususu & John Kalenga

LUSAKA

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear at the Law Association of Zambia Secretariat, LAZ HOUSE, NO.1 LAGOS ROAD, Rhodes Park, Lusaka in the Boardroom on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 08:30 hours and so from day to day until this matter is determined,” read the summon signed by Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) administrative assistant Sipelile Mwilwa-Nyirenda on behalf of the honourary secretary. “You will be appearing before the Legal Practitioners’ Committee of the Law Association of Zambia, established under Section 13 (3) of the legal practitioners’ Act Chapter 31 of the laws of Zambia to give evidence in a complaint laid against the above named respondents details whereof are well known to yourselves. You may bring documents and witnesses to support your complaint. SHOULD YOU FAIL TO ATTEND, THE COMMITTEE MAY PROCEED TO DETERMINE THE MATTER IN YOUR ABSENCE.”