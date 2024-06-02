LAZ tolerating UPND hate speech – Mundubile

BRIAN Mundubile has questioned the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) how it has been quick to condemn opposition Members of Parliament over alleged hate speech but has failed to chastise the UPND whose leaders have been perpetuating hate speech.

Trevor Mwiinde, a Livingstone UPND cadre recently declared Southern Province a no-go-area for the people from Eastern and Northern regions while his counterpart in Solwezi, Bruce Kanema has threatened to physically harm former President Edgar Lungu and his close associates.

“What sort of One Zambia, One Nation is LAZ talking about? Is the Law Association of Zambia saying they did not hear threats and insults against President Lungu?

Is LAZ saying they didn’t hear those people who threatened Jay Jay (Emmanuel Banda) a day before the abduction? Why is everybody quick to react to Members of Parliament who acted in anger?