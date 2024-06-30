LAZ URGED TO WORK WITH MINISTRY OF JUSTICE

Justice Minister Princess Kasune has called on the Law Association of Zambia -LAZ- to work closely with her ministry in addressing the challenges being faced in the justice system.

Ms. Kasune says the services of the association are critical to the enhancement of the legal landscape of the country.

The Minister was speaking in Lusaka during the meet and greet organised by LAZ.

She also urged the lawyers to seize the moment and make lasting impact on communities so that justice and equality become realities for all.

And LAZ President Lungisani Zulu said the association is ready to work with the Ministry of Justice in various ways including the advancement of the Association and modernising the law profession.

ZNBC