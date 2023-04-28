LAZARUS CHISELA SHOCKED BY ATTEMPTS TO DE-REGISTER PF BY THE REGISTRAR OF SOCIETIES

By Michael Kaluba

Zambia United for Sustainable Development-ZUSD-president Lazarus Chisela is urging Zambian citizens to defend democracy by stopping the ruling united party for National development-UPND-alleged attempts to de-register the opposition patriotic front-PF- through the office of the registrar of societies.

Mr. Chisela says he is disappointed that this attempt is happening when the country and Africa are celebrating Zambia’s hero Dr. Kenneth Kaunda’s day.

The opposition leader says the ruling UPND should get its hands off the de-registration attempt of the PF party arguing that Zambia recently held a successful democracy summit and must therefore lead by example.

He adds that it is worrying that the UPND is taking such an undemocratic decision to de-register the PF barely weeks after the vice president of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, visited the country to strengthen democracy.

PHOENIX NEWS