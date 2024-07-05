Lazio raise transfer offer for Man Utd’s Mason Greenwood

Lazio have upped their bid for Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood, though it falls short of his asking price. Juventus have cooled their interest, leaving the Serie A club in pole position.

Spanish teams, where Greenwood shone on loan at Getafe, are considering alternatives.

United are ready to sell Greenwood, seeing no future for him at Old Trafford. They’re seeking around €50 million (£42m/$54m), a sum many clubs find prohibitive.

Sportitalia reports Lazio have crafted a €25m (£21m/$27m) deal with a hefty sell-on clause, potentially up to 50%.

Sky Sport Italia notes Marseille are also contenders from Ligue 1.

Greenwood, capped once by England, is reportedly open to moving to France, eager to settle his future swiftly for a fresh challenge.