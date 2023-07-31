LCC ANTICIPATES MARKET REVENUE GROWTH DUE TO VENDOR RELOCATION

LUSAKA CITY COUNCIL

PRESS STATEMENT

(For immediate Release)

31st July, 2023

The Lusaka City Council – LCC foresees a 40 percent increase in market revenue collection as all street vendors transition to selling their merchandise from designated market areas.

The Local Authority is optimistic that market revenue will experience significant improvement as vendors occupy available spaces within authorized markets, fulfilling their Council levies responsibly.

It is essential to reiterate that street vending is strictly prohibited by the laws of Zambia. Therefore, Violators of this law may be subjected to pay a fine of K750, and if convicted, could face imprisonment for up to 6 months.

To maintain the city’s cleanliness and orderliness achieved through the removal of street vendors, the Council is resolutely collaborating with the State Police to bar vendors from returning to the streets.

The Council is fully dedicated to ensure that all traders begin to operate within designated areas, which will greatly contribute to enhanced service delivery and the effective functioning of the city’s administration.

Issued by:

Chola Mwamba

Public Relations Manager