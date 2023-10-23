LCC CONDEMNED FOR CONFISCATING WHEELCHAIR FROM A PERSON WITH DISABILITY AS PUNISHMENT FOR ENGAGING IN STREET VENDING

By Leah Ngoma

The Human Rights Commission has strongly condemned the Lusaka City Council-LCC for confiscating a wheelchair from a person with disability as punishment for engaging in street vending.

The Commission has described the action by LCC as cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment and is calling for immediate remedial measures, which should include immediate restoration of his rights and possibly empowering the victim by securing a trading place for him within the Central Business District.

Commission Spokesperson Mweelwa Muleya explains that the commission received the report of the confiscation of a wheelchair from Daniel Mwamba, a person with disability, who was found selling plastic papers in Lusaka as punishment for engaging in street vending, with utmost shock.

Mr. Muleya says the commission is calling for the immediate stop to the continued violation of a wide range of Mr. Mwamba’s rights, including the right to independent living, by returning his wheelchair.

He says it is regrettable that the Lusaka city council is calling upon the victim to go to their offices to resolve the matter when they have incapacitated him by confiscating his means of mobility.

Mr. Muleya says in addition to being an affront to his dignity, the commission considers the confiscation of the wheelchair from Mr. Mwamba by the Lusaka City Council to be disproportionate to the alleged offence committed.

Credit: Phoenix FM Zambia