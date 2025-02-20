LCC CRACKS DOWN ON 20 ILLEGAL MOBILE MONEY BOOTHS IN CHAWAMA CLEAN-UP OPERATION.



The Lusaka City Council (LCC), through its City Planning Department, has demolished 20 illegal mobile money booths erected on top of a drainage system near Chawama Level One Hospital.





The demolition, carried out on the evening of February 18, 2025, was conducted in accordance with the Urban and Regional Planning Act No. 3 of 2015.





Before the exercise, the affected booth owners were served with notices to vacate the area but failed to comply with the Local Authority’s directive.





Their continued defiance has hindered the planned upgrade and maintenance of the drainage system, which is essential for ensuring a clean and safe environment for the health facility and well-being of Chawama residents.





The LCC remains committed to maintaining order in the placement of trading structures and will not hesitate to take legal action against violators.



Issued By :

Chola Mwamba

Public Relations Manager

Lusaka City Council-LCC