LCC DEMOLISHES NEWLY BUILT STRUCTURES FOR KALUNGA STEEL ALONG TOKYO WAY IN KAMWALA AREA



The Lusaka City Council (LCC) has taken strong action against illegal structures in the city, demolishing the newly constructed Kalunga Steel Market along Tokyo Way in Kamwala area due to lack of planning permission.



This move comes just three weeks after the demolition of 150 illegal structures at the infamous Kalunga Steel Market along Lumumba Road in the Central Business District (CBD).





The Council would like to emphasize on the importance of obtaining planning permission and approvals before starting any construction works in the city.



Therefore, the Local Authority warns that it will not hesitate to demolish any illegal structures built in undesignated areas, such as on top of drainages and water pipes.



Recently, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Honourable Garry Nkombo-MP directed the Local Authority to demolish all structures built on top of drainage systems in the city, and the LCC is committed to enforcing this directive.





Our efforts aim to ensure that all buildings within the city are constructed in accordance with the law, prioritising safety and maintaining urban planning standards.



Issued by

Chola Mwamba

Public Relations Manager

Lusaka City Council (LCC)

30/01/2025