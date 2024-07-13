LCC INSTITUTES INVESTIGATIONS INTO ALLEGED MISAPPROPRIATION OF FUEL

During the Third Ordinary Council Meeting held on July 10th, 2024 at the Civic Centre, the Audit and Risk Committee Chairperson presented his executive summary report alleging looting and misappropriation of over 50,000 litres of Council fuel stocks amounting to over K1.5 million during a period of six months, running from January to June 2023.

The report presented by the Committee Chairperson, Councillor Mainda Simataa of Kamwala Ward has implicated some officials at the Local Authority.

The Council takes these allegations very seriously as upholding integrity and accountability is paramount to our mandate of serving Lusaka residents and the Country at large.

I would like to further state that audits are a routine exercise aimed at providing checks and balances on the financial activities of the Local Authority.

To this effect, I have instructed a thorough and impartial investigation to establish facts.

I would like to assure members of the public that any form of corruption is unacceptable and grossly frowned upon, and if these allegations are substantiated, appropriate action will be taken in line with internal disciplinary procedures.

My Council remains resolute to addressing all critical matters that border on service delivery.

The public is urged to be patient as they will be informed of the outcome as soon as investigations are concluded.

ISSUED BY:

CHILANDO CHITANGALA

LUSAKA MAYOR

12/07/24