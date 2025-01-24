LCC rescues family with 2 month old baby trapped in ceiling board due to floods



FLOODS disturbed the evening of a Matero Family in Lusaka as they were trapped inside the home with a two month old baby as water reached the window level.





The family residing in Chingwere area was only left with one option, to climb into a ceiling for safety.



It took the Lusaka City Council (LCC) Fire Brigade to come to the rescue .





According to the LCC, the family was trapped in their home in Chingwere when storm water rose to dangerous levels after heavy rains.



The Zulu family, consisting of husband and wife and their five children, including a fragile two month old baby found themselves clinging to their lives in the ceiling board of their home with the water surging to window level.





When the family realised their home was filling with water faster than they could react, they sought refuge in the ceiling.



But as hours stretched into the night, hope for survival faded until a neighbour made the crucial call to the LCC Fire Brigade at 19:30 hours on the fateful day.



The rescue team responded swiftly and navigated the treacherous conditions to reach the family.





According to a statement issued by LCC public relations officer Chola Mwamba, the Zulus were successfully extracted from their home and relocated to a neighbour’s house where they could be safe.





“The Local Authority is urging the general public to promptly alert the Council in case of emergencies to ensure timely interventions,” read the statement.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, January 24, 2025