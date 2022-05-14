By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

CITY COUNCIL REVOKES PLANNING PERMISSION FOR A GAS STATION AT PLAYHOUSE

LUSAKA- Saturday,15th May 2022

THE Lusaka City Council has revoked the planning permission granted to Haas Petroleum Zambia Limited to develop a filling station at Stand No.2637 at the Corner of; Church and Nasser Road.

Haas Petroleum had signed and obtained a 25-year lease with the Lusaka Cooperatives Society that runs the Playhouse.

Haas leased 30 of the 61 parking slots to allow a mixed-use development including a gas station, quick shop, amenities and Automated Teller Machines.

Haas Petroleum was expected to compensate and develop 112 parking slots on Nasser Road.

The company was also expected to refurbish and rehabilitate the decaying Playhouse.

But Lusaka City Council Town Clerk says the planning permission has been revoked due to public interest surrounding the premises and matter.

He said the application may be considered when the concerns and observation regarding the matter have been attended to by the Committee.

Earlier in the week, Lusaka Cooperatives Society Interim Chairperson Henry Phiri said the Committee had heightened engagement with artists and stakeholders and hoped that the misunderstanding and public outrage rose because of false information that the premises was sold.