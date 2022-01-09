LCC WARN CITIZENS ILLEGALLY PATCHING UP ROADS

The Lusaka City Council has cautioned members of the public against taking it upon themselves to patch up deplorable roads in their communities as they do not have the mandate to do so.

Responding to a press query by s24 reporter Malikana Mulele, LCC Public Relations Manager Mwaka Nakweti says the local government act clearly stipulates that maintenance of roads is under the jurisdiction of the local authority.

On Wednesday this week, an s24 survey established that some residents of Chakunkula ward were patching up parts of district road that residents from Kamanga, Obama, and Chelstone use to join the Great East Road.