LEADER OF OPPOSITION ELECTION IS A PARTY INTERNAL MATTER – CONCOURT

By Darius Choonya

The Constitutional Court has ruled that the election of a leader of the opposition in the National Assembly is not prescribed by the Constitution but is purely an internal affair of a political party.

The court says such an election may be by party polls of other processes that exist in the party structure.

In this matter, opposition PF member Moses Sakala had filed a petition before court over Mporokoso Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile’s appointment as leader of the opposition.

The petitioner wanted Mr. Mundubile to reimburse all the money and allowances he obtained as leader of opposition before his removal from his position following his appointment in 2021 among other reliefs.

But in delivering judgement, Judge Mapani Kawimbe dismissed the petition saying the appointment of Mundubile was binding in accordance with article 75(2) of the constitution.