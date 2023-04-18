LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION IN PARLIAMENT AND COMMITTEE IN MOROCCO

Rabat, Tuesday (April 18, 2026)

I am privileged to be in Morocco on national duty as part of the Zambian, Parliamentary Committee on Privileges and Absences.

Our esteemed committee and delegation is being led by First Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Hon Malungo Attractor Chisangano on this benchmarking tour of Morocco.

Yesterday the delegation held meetings with the Speaker of the Moroccan Parliament to learn of best practices and to tap into some of the experiences of the Moroccan Parliament.

The delegation later met the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Morocco where Bilateral discussions were held between the Zambian delegation and the Minister’s office.

The delegation is pleased with both engagements and hopes to apply some of the best practices picked from the Moroccan Parliament.

Brian Muntayalwa Mundubile

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament

Patriotic Front Mporokoso MP