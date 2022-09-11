LEADERSHIP MOVEMENT UNHAPPY THAT MANY ZAMBIANS ARE LOSING THEIR LAND TO FOREIGNERS

By Chileshe Mwango

The Leadership Movement is concerned that Zambians have continued to be victims of displacement on land they have occupied for a long time by foreign investors, and is calling on government to expedite land reforms.

Leadership Movement president Richard Silumbe has since challenged government to be practical on land reforms and ensure locals in business development benefit and also ensure the future of generations to come is secured.

Dr. Silumbe says it will be prudent to be practical about ensuring all Zambians own land, and that foreign investors just rent land for investment from Zambians.

He says the current situation where foreign investors have in some cases displaced Zambians is unacceptable adding that this shows a loophole that Zambians are not safe.

The opposition leaders notes that while the country needs foreign investment it should not be at the expense of vulnerable communities as has been witnessed in selected parts of the country latest being in Mwachisompola area in Chibombo district of Central Province.

