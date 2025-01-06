Leading Protests from Abroad, Mozambican Opposition Leader Chooses to Return Home

Mozambican opposition leader Venancio Mondlane, who fled the country following October 2024’s disputed presidential election, has announced plans to return to Maputo on 9 January. Speaking in a Facebook livestream, Mondlane confirmed he would arrive on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha.

Mondlane, backed by the Podemos party, claims he won the election and has led protests from exile since October. The unrest has resulted in nearly 300 deaths. He fled after two close associates were killed on 19 October. Official results placed him as runner-up to Frelimo’s Daniel Chapo, who will be sworn in on 15 January. #DWAfrica#Mozambique